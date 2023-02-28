MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Monongalia County Board of Education held its regular meeting Tuesday where a concerned parent spoke out regarding North Elementary School’s administrators that are on leave due to an ongoing investigation.

“My problem lies in answers are owed to the parents in that autism room. We need to know what happened, to whom, what have our children witnessed, what has traumatized them, how much more mental health care do we need to see for our children. And that is all that I am asking is for transparency on that issue,” said Autumn Wise, a parent of a North Elementary School student in the autism room. “There are audio and video surveillance in autism classrooms. Per state regulations, if the camera was installed or did not have any upgrade prior to April 1, 2022, they are only required to retain footage for 90 days. Someone has to watch that footage for a whopping 15 minutes every 90 days. These cameras do no one any good if there is no one there to watch them, as these are children who do not have a voice.”

Parents received confirmation of an investigation through a letter sent by the Board of Education on Feb. 14, with the only piece of information about it being that the investigation was a “sensitive matter.” Earlier this month, the board of education told 12 News that North Elementary School Principal, Natalie Webb, and assistant principal, Carol Muniz were the only ones on leave.

“Everything is rumor and speculation, but we know that staff has been let go, um there is new staff in the autism room, but we don’t know what happened or to whom,” Wise said. “It was the autism teacher and aides that were let go. The interim principal called and informed us of that on the 17th. The letter that came home stated that the principal and assistant were placed on leave pending an ongoing investigation and nothing else would be released because it’s a sensitive matter.”

The Monongalia County Board of Education took quick steps amid the investigation to appoint Corey DeHaas as interim principal and Katherine Sherald as the interim assistant principal. BOE officials said that “both will remain administrators at North Elementary until further notice.”

“This room is strictly autism, most of the children are completely nonverbal. My son has some limited verbiage but he can’t answer questions or hold a conversation or even tell me how his day is when I pick him up,” Wise said. “But when we went to that school on Thursday, the 16th he would not get out of the car. He curled up in the fetal position and would not get out of the car.”

Wise said that she wants the BOE to disclose what happened in the autism room to the parents. The parents would be able to know if their child was victimized or if their child witnessed trauma happening to another so that the children can get the mental healthcare that they need.

She said she thinks that the schools are not equipped to handle kids that are on the autism spectrum. Wise also said that she thinks there needs to be Board Certified Behavior Analysts and Registered Behavior Technicians within the autism classrooms or that the BOE should add an autism-exclusive school as a possible solution.