MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A United States Congressman is trying to figure out ways to help International students affected by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Congressman David McKinley attended two separate meetings this afternoon with international students at West Virginia University. The meetings were closed to the public and media to protect the identity of the nine Ukrainian and ten Russian students currently enrolled at WVU.

McKinley held a round table discussion with reporters and members of WVU’s Office of Global Affairs after meeting with the students.

Amber Brugnoli, a member of WVU Global Strategies and International Affairs, said, “Obviously, financial hardships are a concern for both groups. They’re having difficulty accessing international bank accounts at this time. Their families are not able to send them financial support the way they might have been prior to the conflict and so the university is able to help to a certain extent with both groups of students in that respect.”

McKinley said he will take the information he has gathered back to Washington to see if the State Department can help meet these students needs, especially with extending their Visas and allowing them to work more than twenty hours a week.