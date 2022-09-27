MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Morgantown city leaders broke ground Tuesday on a new $6 million BMX bicycle facility at Mylan Park.

USA BMX is a national program that will help implement the new sport of bicycle racing at the new Mylan Park facility.

“It’s a racing program. So youth cycling, there’s practices, there’s coaching, there’s regular races, there’s leagues,” said Justin Travis, USA BMX Director of New Facility Development. “Imagine if you will, a baseball league or a soccer league in a program, but put these kids on bikes.”

Senator Joe Manchin announced back in July that $4.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding would be set aside for the project with 20% of that to be matched by the community.

Mylan Park foundation awarded $4.6 million for BMX facility construction

Planned site for the Mylan Park BMX facility (WBOY image)

Planned amenities for the park include:

New multipurpose sports field

BMX freestyle park

BMX race track (USA BMX sanctioned)

Jump flow lines

Pump track

Skills playground

Pump playground

Two new pavilions

Trail loop around the entire complex

Renovated parking lot

Wheelchair/reduced mobility accessible

The yet-to-be-named bicycling race track should be open sometime next year.