Construction begins on new video board at the WVU Coliseum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The new-look WVU Coliseum is coming together.

West Virginia’s marquee indoor venue has been getting a facelift this summer as part of WVU’s Climbing Higher campaign, getting new seats all around the arena as well as a brand new video board. Now, the seat replacement is nearly complete and construction has begun on the new centerpiece.

“That thing’s a monster, too,” said April Messerly, WVU’s Associate Athletics Director for Facilities and Operations. “It is so much bigger than our last video board, we’re really excited about it.”

The new board will be much clearer and capable than the last one, Messerly says, and will feature LED lights, which can be used in a lot of ways to improve the gameday environment. Facility staff has been testing it out, and they are growing more and more excited to put it to use.

“When we roll out the carpet, how that flashes and looks differently now….getting an all-new and updated system, keeping up with technology, it’ll be unbelievable,” Messerly said.

The new renovations have more than just clearer screens and flashing lights in mind, but also the necks of the Coliseum’s fans. Much like what fans see at arenas across the NBA, the new board will actually include screens on its underside so fans close to the action won’t need to look straight up to get an angled look at the board — they’ll essentially have a set of screens to themselves.

Along with all the visuals also comes a new sound system.

Messerly says the newly-renovated Coliseum will be up and running by the first volleyball game, which gets under way Oct. 1.

