WESTOVER, W.Va. — Kohl’s is coming to Westover and construction is already underway.

The store is going up in West Ridge Commons at 64 Colliers Crossing in Westover next to Home Goods, near Ross and Burlington.







(WBOY image)

According to Business Wire, the department store chain is planning on opening the new location in the fall, and it will have an in-store Sephora.

Kohl’s is opening the store as part of the expansion of its highly-localized, small format stores, which average about 35,000 square feet. The stores in this format tailor their merchandise to the interests of the communities they serve. Kohl’s is planning on opening 100 of these smaller-format stores over the next four years.

Earlier this year, a Sephora opened inside the Clarksburg Kohl’s, which was also a part of the chain’s push to expand the brick-and-mortar side of its business.