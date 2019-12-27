Contradancers Delight Holiday continues for second day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Friday marked the second day of a week-long contradancing event in Morgantown, where 225 dances have gathered to share their love of dance.

Schedule of events

Contradance is a folk dance, featuring a fiddle, that originated in France, spread to the UK and made its way over to the US with European immigrants according to event organizer Warren Doyle. The event is called the Contradancers Delight Holiday takes place twice a year, and it has been going on for 17 years Doyle said, the last nine of which, have been sold out.

One dancer, Kathryn Liss said she had been attending for eight years and that she was attending with her life and dance partner of 15 years. Liss said she started contradancing in 1976 because the look of it appealed to her.

“It was fun there were people having a good time, looking at each other and smiling,” Liss said. “And there’s nothing like being on the dancefloor six inches apart and someone smiling at you, there’s nothing better than that.”

Dancers having a good time during the afternoon dance

She is from North Carolina, one of the 36 states represented in this year’s event. Doyle, the organizer, is from Tennesse and he said there’s even a musician from Canada.

Liss described the event as being full of likeminded people and said that was one of the many reasons she keeps coming back.

“It’s a community, we meet each other a couple of times a year in different places,” Liss said. “Some people dance as many dances as every weekend and some people dance once a week, one weekend a month. So you flow together and you know that anyone on that dancefloor is going to be willing to dance with you and going to be warm and friendly and responsive it’s wonderful.”