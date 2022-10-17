WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — A convicted sex offender was sentenced Monday to spend another five years and three months in prison after he was found guilty of “Failure to Update Sex Offender Registry.”

Jason Kokinda, 43, was originally indicted on one count of “Second Offense Possession of Child Pornography” and one count of “Failure to Update Sex Offender Registry” in early 2021.

Jason Kokinda

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia, he was found guilty of one count of “Failure to Update Sex Offender Registry” after a three-day trial in October of 2021.

He failed to update his sex offender registration after traveling from Vermont and New Jersey to West Virginia in August 2019, according to the release.

Kokinda was previously convicted of sex offenses against children and child pornography charges.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Brandon S. Flower and Sarah E. Wagner prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service, the West Virginia State Police, and the Elkins Police Department, according to the release. Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.