MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — There will be a new place to satisfy your sweet tooth in Morgantown soon. Crumbl Cookies is opening a new location.

In a Facebook post Monday, the nationwide cookie chain announced that its Morgantown location will be opening on Friday, Sept. 2. According to its store locator, this will be the chain’s first West Virginia location.

The grand opening will last from 8 a.m. to midnight, and according to the post, it will start offering take-out, curbside and delivery options on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Its regular hours, according to Crumbl’s website, will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

The store is located at 1156 Giant St., across the parking lot from Target and next to Five Below.

The chain is known for rotating four to five specialty cookie flavors a week, in addition to its milk chocolate chip flavor. Click here to see this week’s.