Coopers Rock holds last Food Truck Sunday of the season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Leaf peepers were out in full force Sunday afternoon at Coopers Rock State Forest.

In addition to checking out the fall colors that are peaking this weekend in North Central West Virginia, visitors also got to enjoy the last Food Truck Sunday of the year put on by the Coopers Rock Foundation.

In addition to the food and foliage, those at the park got to take part in nature walks, and a Halloween-themed costume contest.

Those there say its all about giving the community something fun to do.

“It gets businesses out here, the different restaurants and the community gets to come and enjoy nature and learn more about Coopers Rock, and also they get to taste the different foods that are out in the community,” Jennifer Folio of Garcia’s Latin Market said.

A kids-guided trick-or-treat was held at the park’s Upper Rock City, along with prizes and candy handed out to the best costumed participants.