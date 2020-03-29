Cooper’s Rock provides outdoor escape during pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Residents throughout North Central West Virginia were able to come out of quarantine and enjoy some fresh air and sunshine on Saturday.

Locals were able to keep a safe distance while enjoying the outdoors.

Morgantown residents Marie and Will Coulson said they went for a walk at Cooper’s Rock and Cheat Lake to get out of the house for the day.

“Well what we just really enjoy being able to see all the different thing right now the flower on the trees on the drive up was coming out,” said Will Coulson.

“It’s just nice to be out and feel the breeze and the trees and not see a bunch of houses and cars,” said Marie Coulson.

West Virginia State Parks have seen heavier traffic since the pandemic and is causing the parks to open more trails.

Even though all events are canceled throughout West Virginia State Parks, residents are still able to walk the trails.