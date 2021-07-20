Council discusses a Westover Police employment status

WESTOVER, W.Va. – Westover City Council discussed the employment status of a Westover police officer who is at the center of an internal investigation.

Monday night’s agenda included a review of Westover Police Lieutenant Aaron Dalton’s employment status. This is not the first time that item has appeared on the agenda in the past several months.

Despite the inclusion of the status on the agenda, discussions on the item happened behind closed doors in the executive session.

Aaron Dalton is currently a defendant in two federal civil rights lawsuits against the police department and the city. He was also the subject of a letter written by fellow officers, asking for his resignation in 2020.

Dalton is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The last time the status appeared on the agenda was in April where no decision was made. Several city residents stated they are looking for answers and have not heard anything from the city.

After the executive session council members could not provide comments. To look at our past stories on this investigation click here.