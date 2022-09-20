MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital will officially open to patients on Sept. 29, 2022.

The nine-story, 150-bed facility is right next to the existing J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and has been more than three years in the making.

The new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital will include: 

  • Private inpatient rooms 
  • Dedicated pediatric emergency department 
  • Spa-like Birthing Center 
  • Pediatric Intensive Care Unit 
  • Neonatal Intensive Care Unit 
  • Operating rooms and cardiac catheterization, interventional radiology and endoscopy facilities 
  • Heart Center 
  • Blood Disorder and Cancer Center 
  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine Clinic 
  • On-site pharmacy, cafeteria, gift shop and family resource center 

Before the official opening, a ribbon cutting and community open house will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24. You can watch the ribbon cutting ceremony, live, starting at 11:00 a.m. on WVUKids.com.

You can learn more about the services the new hospital will offer by watching the videos below.