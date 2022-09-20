MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital will officially open to patients on Sept. 29, 2022.
The nine-story, 150-bed facility is right next to the existing J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital and has been more than three years in the making.
The new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital will include:
- Private inpatient rooms
- Dedicated pediatric emergency department
- Spa-like Birthing Center
- Pediatric Intensive Care Unit
- Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
- Operating rooms and cardiac catheterization, interventional radiology and endoscopy facilities
- Heart Center
- Blood Disorder and Cancer Center
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine Clinic
- On-site pharmacy, cafeteria, gift shop and family resource center
Before the official opening, a ribbon cutting and community open house will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24. You can watch the ribbon cutting ceremony, live, starting at 11:00 a.m. on WVUKids.com.
You can learn more about the services the new hospital will offer by watching the videos below.