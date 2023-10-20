MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A county-wide crisis drill was held at University High School on Friday, giving local law enforcement a chance to train for the real thing.

The drill gave law enforcement agencies in Monongalia County an opportunity to make sure that they were all on the same page in case a crisis situation ever happens at a local school.

The focus of the training was response time and communication.

“It’s important that you know there will be multiple agencies respond in a situation like this. How well do they work together? Who’s in charge, who’s the first person, how do they communicate those types of things? There’s a lot, a lot of scenarios that people aren’t aware of, a lot of things that have to happen during communication. Communication is going to be the key in all this situation,” Adam Henkins, Director of Safe Schools, Athletics and Title IX, said.

Mon County Schools were closed Friday to help the training run more efficiently.