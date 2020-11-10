Crews respond to structure fire in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crews responded to a working fires on Richwood Avenue, Monday night.

According to Monongalia County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to reports of a fire on the first floor of a two-story residence at 839 Richwood Avenue just before 8 p.m.

The Morgantown Fire Department responded to the scene and at this time there is no reports of any injuries. Officials did explain that the road is closed until the fire is under control.

Stay with 12 News as we will update this story with the latest information.