CrossFit Morgantown honors late owner one year later with ‘Giosi WOD’

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — CrossFit Morgantown will host the Giosi Memorial WOD to honor the work and legacy of the late owner, Jeff Giosi, who passed away a year ago from a genetic aortic aneurysm. The Giosi WOD or “Workout of the Day” is a competitive CrossFit workout for athletes ranging from novice to elite, and will take place on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 10 a.m.

The event will function as an annual community fundraiser and memorial. All proceeds will from the event will benefit community health initiatives in Giosi’s honor in the greater Morgantown area.

Last year, thousands of athletes from across the world performed the Giosi WOD. Hundreds of them participated in an official online leaderboard and at events in their respective gyms. This year, the national competition will include athletes, sponsors, vendors and spectators from all over the Mountain State and beyond.

In addition to honoring its late owner, the Giosi WOD is at the core of CrossFit Morgantown’s mission.

“Our mission is to use fitness to change lives and make a positive impact on those around us,” said Giosi’s wife and new owner of CrossFit Morgantown, Sarah Giosi. “We are thrilled to carry on Jeff’s legacy in this way and to donate 100% of the proceeds raised to support wellness programs in our community. This is our home and the support the boys and I have received since Jeff’s passing is incomparable. I am proud to join with family, friends and community members to carry on Jeff’s vision in this way.”

For more information on the Giosi WOD and how to participate, click here.

CrossFit Morgantown is still looking for sponsors, in-kind donations and volunteers for this event. Those who wish to provide their services for this cause can contact Lauran DeWitt at laurendewitt@gmail.com.