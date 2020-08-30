Crossroads Foster Closet holds school supply drive

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A local organization hosted a school supply drive to assist foster families for the upcoming school year.

Crossroads Foster Closet set up a table with donation bins at Taziki’s Mediterranean Café in Morgantown where people were able to drop off donations in the area.

Coordinator Alexxia Walton stated they’re looking for any kind of school supplies you would see on a school supply list that you would pick up at Walmart.

“This is the event to kind of bring people in so I can answer questions if they have any and just to be kind of hands on with the community,” explained Walton.

They are taking donations from pre K-12th grade and are always looking for more school supplies even when the school year is already in.

“We can’t guarantee we have everything on your child’s school list, but we have a good bit of it and well send anything out for your kids,” said Walton.

Walton said there are about 7,000 children in the foster care system in West Virginia alone. And while giving to the foster care system, Crossroads Foster Closet is also bringing awareness about the foster care system as well.

So far, the organization has received enough donations to cover 12 children.

“Any child we can take care of is a blessing,” Walton stated.

To learn more information or would like to donate to Crossroads Foster Closet you can visit their Facebook page and message them for more details.