Damage from worn roads cost an average of $1,201 per year to drivers in the Morgantown area

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A National transportation research nonprofit held a virtual news conference to release their report on West Virginia road conditions.

TRIP estimated an average cost to drivers in the Morgantown area of deteriorating, congested roads or lacking desirable safety features is $1,201 per year.

The virtual conference examined road and bridge conditions, congestion, economic development, highway safety, and transportation funding in most urban cities across West Virginia.

West Virginia Department of Transportation Commissioner Secretary Byrd White, Department of Transportation Commissioner Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston, West Virginia Business and Industry Council Chairman Mike Clowser, TRIP Director of Policy & Research Rocky Moretti, and a short video clip from Shelley Moore Capito.

“We have started from a position where we’re in the hole, were behind,” explained White. “We’re trying to chase and catch up to the problems that have been here for decades.”

TRIP reports also found that 30% of the main roads In Morgantown are in poor condition, and 18% are in mediocre condition.

“We’re using a multi-prong approach, where our new bond program is doing some new construction to alleviate some of the congestion and problems we have there and were doing a program to our patching and keeping the roadways that we have in good condition as much as we can,” explained White.

White continued to state that they want to concentrate on ditching, patching the potholes before they become massive problems.

Secretary White also explained how they’re trying to get back to doing the preventative things to show results throughout the next 10 years.

“We understand we need to have a better road system to attract industry to help our businesses thrive and chip,” said White.

If you would like to know when your road will be worked on and what work is planned to be done you can check out the Department of Transportation’s website.