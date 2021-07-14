DataRobot to bring more jobs to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va., – A new company coming to Morgantown held a career fair and open house in Monongalia County, Tuesday.

DataRobot is an artificial intelligence(AI) company that has already been engaged in West Virginia, working with the state government and partnering with West Virginia University.

WVU Director of Corporate Relations Jack Thompson said AI is a tool to solve problems like helping businesses and organizations save money.

“West Virginia has a growing technology sector and DataRobot will be a part of that,” said Thompson. “They’re looking for software engineers, customer service and professional services. So, there’s lots of opportunities for everybody.”

The company said the job fair was to help build upon its momentum and showcase the talent available to support technology jobs here in West Virginia.

DataRobot plans to hold another hiring event in October 2021.