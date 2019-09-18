Daughters of the American Revolution celebrate Constitution Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Woodburn Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a bell ringing ceremony in the plaza of the Monongalia County Court House Tuesday.

The event marked the 232nd anniversary of the Constitution and kicked off Constitution Week spanning from September 17 – 23 across the United States.

In 1955 Daughter of the American Revolution petitioned President Eisenhower to get one week to honor the Constitution, which he signed into law.

“The Constitution is one of most important documents in American because it gives us rights as American citizens. It gives the rights to the people, which is what we are founded on, and it’s very important to all of us as patriots,” said Cindie Harper, Regent of Woodburn Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution.

Residents were invited to attend the event and bring a bell to in unison to mark the signing of the constitution.