Davisson Brothers Band films music video at Halloween event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Triple S Harley Davidson hosted its Halloween in the Hills featuring music from West Virginia’s own band of brothers.

Davisson Brothers Band with retired NASCAR Driver Ernie Irvan

Nick Davisson and Moonshots opened up the night singing their songs and entertaining the crowd. Following them, the Davisson Brothers Band used the opportunity to film a music video for their new single “Pond Fishing.” There was also a costume party with the outdoor show and because of COVID-19 the parking lot was set up drive-in style for attendees.

“We just released Pond Fishing 24 hours ago, a brand-new single for Davisson Brothers. We are happy, we’ve been working on that song for a long time and it means a lot to us, it’s true to the Davisson Brothers, and it’s just 100% Davisson Brothers country music. We are just happy to be here, right here at home in Morgantown, West Virginia and have buddy Ernie Irvan with us,” said Donny Davisson, lead vocalist of the Davisson Brothers Band.

NASCAR legend Ernie Irvan said being part of their music video is almost a dream come true to just be in any kind of video. He said it’s something that you can look back on for a long time.

“So, the Pond Fishing is a really good song. It gets out there now and its starting, I mean it will start taking off, and this video is really going to take off too,” said Irvan.

During a regular year the Davisson Brothers Band tours 52 weeks out of the year but that has halted due to the COVID-19 global pandemic. The brothers have been on their farm relaxing and coming up with new songs for everyone to enjoy.

Nick Davisson and the Moonshots

“We just dug into the music even deeper, we went hard, we started writing, and just tracking things. Just spent a lot more time in the studios, and allowing us to do things, you know, wouldn’t have time to do. So, these tracks your hearing right now it’s a lot of blood sweat and tears, a lot of up all nights, hard work, you know,” said Chris Davisson, lead guitarist for the band.

The brothers said their new single Pond Fishing talks about Andy Griffith and Barney Fife, hunting, fishing, and the Mountaineers to name a few. Pond Fishing is available for purchase and digital download on all major music outlets online.