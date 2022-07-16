MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Some former and current West Virginia University football players took the field to teach football and healthy lifestyle tips to some potential future mountaineers on July 17.

“The main thing is giving back to the youth, they are our future,” former WVU defensive lineman, Julian Miller, said. “One of the big things about being a former Mountaineer is that I love doing events like this.”



Get Moving! partnered with WVU and the United Way of Monongalia and Preston counties to host a free event for more than 150 kids under the age of 12. The event, of course including football drills, took place at WVU’s practice fields near Milan Puskar Stadium.

2022 Day of Play Event (WBOY – Image)

The goal of the event is to get kids active, educate them on living healthy lifestyles as well as having them build connections with WVU football players.

“For these kids, a lot of them are in the stands on Saturdays and now they get to actually be out here with some of the players they watch,” Miller said. “You’re not just inspiring the kids, but probably making the kids’ dream come true.”

“It’s definitely great to give back to the community,” former safety and current WVU athletics employee Osman Kamara said. “I’m excited about everyone spending time together and the kids are just having fun.”

Not only former Mountaineers wanted to give back to the community, but even the incoming freshman.

“I’m a newcomer freshman, so I’m not too familiar with everything, but it feels good to be out here with the kids,” WVU defensive back Jacoby Spells said.

2022 Day of Play Event (WBOY – Image)

The event started back in 2013. This is the first year that it happened since the pandemic, which left organizers even more excited.

“That is a win in and of itself right,” Get Moving! founder, Elizabeth Oppe, said. “We can be here, be doing it safe, everyone is having a good time and if you just look around, you can see that physical activity is here and healthy lifestyles is being promoted.”

