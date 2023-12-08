MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – Menstrual health literacy among girls and women varies drastically throughout the world. Even in wealthy countries like the United States, there is limited knowledge, according to the National Institute of Health.

Nonprofit Days for Girls, which was established in 2008, wanted to make a change. The organization makes and sends sustainable and reusable sanitary pads for young girls and post partum women around the world. When the kits are distributed, recipients also get one-hour lessons on their menstruation cycles and how to care for their pads. The Morgantown local chapter packed 200 kits to send to Honduras at the end of the year.

Some countries have told the nonprofit the lessons they give are more than is given in health classes, according to the Morgantown chapter members.

Instruction manual on how to care for their reusable sanitary pads. Cycle tracker given during lessons.

“It’s very satisfying to know that we’re changing girls’ lives,” said Cathy Wrobleski, co-leader of Days for Girls in Morgantown. “That we’re keeping them in school long enough to graduate high school, that we’re providing them with a beautiful, comfortable kit that they love, that they value.”

The Morgantown chapter started in 2016 when Wrobleski was approached about making a few kits using her sewing skills. After starting off making just five kits, a larger group formed of a majority of retired professors, doctors, and nurses. Strangers with a common goal that have now turned to friends making a difference in Honduras, Sierra Leone, Fiji, S.W.A.N.A. and India.

So far since its start, the Morgantown chapter has made 2,500 kits. The kits include: Two waterproof shields, eight flannel liners the most absorbent part, a small waterproof pouch for easy transfer of used materials, two pairs of underpants, a washcloth, a bar of soap and a small backpack.

“We get together every other Friday eight months out of the year. And we work about five hours that day so, and then there’s a lot of behind the scenes work going on so I would say it takes about an hour to make a kit but it’s a process over the whole year and then we put the kits together at the end of the year,” said Wrobleski.

She said all the different parts for kit are done at separate times, so they make liners one week and the next they make another part, leading to having everything ready by the last meeting in December before they send to their final destination.

“Except for the underpants and the washcloth, we make everything else. The backpack packs all of it together,” said Wrobleski.

Girls are encouraged to use their backpacks every day as it can help lessen the chances of teasing and bullying when they are menstruating. “It’s very satisfying to know that we’re changing girls’ lives. That we’re keeping them in school long enough to graduate high school, that we’re providing them with a beautiful, comfortable kit that they love, that they value.”

Not only does Days for Girls help bring these free, cost-effective and sustainable products but they also help local women create enterprises in their towns to make the products themselves. “So they can generate income for their families,” Wrobleski.

Wrobleski said they are trying to distribute locally as long as it meets Days for Girls guidelines. She said so far, only three women have approached them for a kit, citing they wanted a more environmentally conscious way to care for their menstruation.

Days for Girls in Morgantown has finished their meetings for the year; Wrobleski said the next meeting will be around April of 2024. You can contact them here if you would like to volunteer or donate.