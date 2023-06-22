MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Specialists who are trained to de-escalate domestic, drug and behavioral health incidents will begin responding to “non-law enforcement-specific incidents” alongside members of the Morgantown Police Department.

According to a press release from West Virginia Sober Living (WVSL), peer recovery support specialists (PRSS) will be called to scenes already secured by Morgantown Police officers to provide them with knowledge and additional resources as part of the Police and Peers program.

The PRSS will especially focus on improving outcomes for people with substance use disorder issues. According to the release, the PRSS will be able to stay with subjects as long as they need to improve their outcome, which will also help alleviate “compassion fatigue” inside the police department.

“I am excited to see how this program can bridge gaps for individuals with substance use disorders in our state,” said Jostin Holmes, Program Manager for Police and Peers. “The relationship established between peers and law enforcement is vital to bringing communities together for the most efficient access to treatment services.”

WVSL Solutions executive director Jon Dower said that while it may not fix all the problems in Morgantown, “it is a step in the right direction.”

The Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP) announced back in March that PRSS would begin a similar partnership with the Fayetteville Police Department. In that release, the ODCP said that the program will expand to nine additional police departments by the end of 2023.