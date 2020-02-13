Default judgment ordered against former WVU football coach Dana Holgorsen over rental property lawsuit in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A judge has issued a default judgment against former West Virginia University head football coach Dana Holgorsen over a lawsuit related to a rental property in Monongalia County.

On Jan. 31, Rodney Poland appeared for a motion for default judgment in his lawsuit against Holgorsen and Candice Holgorsen, in which he sought back rent and damages for destruction of property.

According to court documents, a judge found that service of the summons and complaint was attempted on Dana Holgorsen via certified mail and on Candice Holgorsen by private process server. However, these attempts were unsuccessful, so the defendants were served by publication multiple times in a local newspaper, according to an order filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court.

The court found that the defendants have not filed an answer or responded to Poland’s complaint, and are in default as a result, according to court documents.

The court stated that any personal property Dana Holgorsen and Candice Holgorsen left on the property at issue is now owned by Poland. Further, it found that the defendants owe past-due rent of $2,500 plus $200 in late payment penalties, according to court documents.

Moreover, Dana Holgorsen and Candice Holgorsen are responsible for repair costs of $19,925 after Candice Holgorsen damaged the property, the order states.

In total, the defendants must pay $22,625 plus pre-judgment interest, post-judgment interest and costs.