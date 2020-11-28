Defense in Depth holds home defense course

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown gun range held a defense class on Saturday. This class is held to teach members of the community how to protect themselves from potential danger.

Defense in Depth in Sabraton hosted its “Fundamentals of Home Defense” course, which focuses on how to use a handgun to properly defend yourself in the case of an emergency within the home.

The class lasted four to five hours, and included classroom activities as well as shooting practice. Instructors said that it is important for anyone who is considering buying a gun to learn how to use it properly first.









“It’s always better to do more and to go further, to get more than is necessary than the average shooter. Most people will just go out and buy a firearm and that’s fantastic and they might go out and use it a little bit, but we can offer them so much more. We can offer them safety of how to use it and how to store it,” said course instructor Alex Shay.

Defense in Depth hosts these classes at least one Saturday a month and has COVID precautions in place.