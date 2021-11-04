Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer intends to run for State Senate in 2022

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Longtime Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer has announced her intention to run for a State Senate seat.

Fleischauer will run in 2022 for the 13th district seat, which will cover eastern Monongalia and eastern Marion counties under the new redistricting. Fleischauer explained that part of her desire to switch legislative chambers comes down to time and the chance to make a bigger impact.

“You have more of a voice there. In the House of Delegates, I’m one of a hundred members. In the Senate, I will be one of thirty-four. You also don’t have to run every other year, so you concentrate a little more on projects that maybe take a little bit longer to develop,” said Del. Barbara Evans Fleischauer.

Fleischauer was first elected to the West Virginia House of Delegates in 1994.

