MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Interstate 79 north and southbound will be down to one lane in Monongalia County for more than a month.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways, the closures are scheduled to begin on Monday, July 24. Both north and southbound lanes will be affected between milepost 155 near the Star City exit and milepost 160 in southern Pennsylvania.

The lane closures will be 24/7 and are expected to last until Monday, Aug. 28, according to the WVDOH release.

Also in Monongalia County, a lane closure that started on Tuesday will cause delays at the I-79 and Interstate 68 interchange. The WVDOH did not provide a timeline for how long the closure would last.