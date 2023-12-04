MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Delays are expected on several roads in downtown Morgantown this week due to planned paving work in the area.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Morgantown, starting on Tuesday, Dec. 5, Dominion Gas will begin milling and paving work on the following streets:

Pleasant Street

Chestnut Street

Moreland Street

Chancery Row

Bank Street

The city said that work is expected to wrap up on Friday, Dec. 8 and that delays are likely in the area of these roads. Drivers who frequently commute through these areas are encouraged to plan alternate routes accordingly.

These projects come nearly five months after a string of paving and construction projects on some of the same streets—including Chestnut and Pleasant—that caused delays for weeks.