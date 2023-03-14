MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Granville man is facing charges after the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office said a domestic dispute led to a motorcycle chase through the Rail Trail and other parts of downtown Morgantown last month.

Terry Moore

The incident happened on Feb. 24 at around 12:15 a.m. at the Brookview Apartments, according to the criminal complaint against 24-year-old Terry Moore, who was arrested on Monday.

While deputies were responding to the dispute call, MECCA 911 advised that the suspect left the scene on a yellow motorcycle and was headed down Earl L Core Road.

A responding deputy got behind the motorcycle and activated emergency lights, but the motorcyclist turned into a parking lot before taking back off onto Earl L Core Road, according to the criminal complaint.

The motorcycle continued to flee, according to the complaint, driving into oncoming traffic and passing other vehicles before eventually getting onto the rail trail toward Star City.

The deputy was able to get in front of the motorcycle in Star City but said the motorcyclist U-turned and headed back downtown, driving down several alleyways and then getting onto Spruce Street.

The deputy terminated the pursuit, citing reckless driving and pedestrians in the area, but law enforcement was able to determine that the subject was Terry Moore based on “history at original address” and witness statements.

Moore was charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He has since been bailed out of the North Central Regional Jail.