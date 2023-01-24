WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man as they investigate a break-in that happened at the Kinder Haus Child Care Center in Westover.

The man that the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for. Credit: MCSO

On Monday night, the Sheriff’s Office posted a picture taken from surveillance footage that appears to show a brown-haired man wearing a grey and black hooded jacket, jeans and grey sneakers.

The sheriff’s office said the break-in occurred on Monday. Kinder Haus is located in the Goodwill Plaza on Fairmont Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 304-291-7260 or send them a Facebook message.