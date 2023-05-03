FAIRVIEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man may have been electrocuted at a coal mine in Fairview, Monongalia County, on Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said, and deputies believe he is not an employee or authorized to be there.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m. at Federal #2 Mine on Miracle Run Road, according to a press release.

He fell approximately 20 feet after the possible electrocution, deputies said. He was taken to WVU Hospital, where he is in an unknown condition, the release said.

Mon EMS and the Blacksville Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

The sheriff’s office said it is still investigating the incident.