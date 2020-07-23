Deputies search for teenage girl missing from Monongalia County

Abbigail Parrish

WANA, W.Va. – The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has released information about a teenage girl who went missing earlier this month.

Abbigail Parrish, 16, was last seen at 10:40 p.m. on July 9. She was last known to be in the Wana area, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office has not released any descriptive information about Parrish.

Anyone who has information on Parrish’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 304-291-7260.

