MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman is facing charges after Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies say she admitted to driving under the influence of fentanyl while a child was in the back seat following a man’s overdose.

The incident, according to a criminal complaint, happened at around 3:40 p.m. on Monday, June 19 on an unspecified interstate in Monongalia County.

A concerned citizen approached a deputy, saying that a man was lying on the ground outside of a vehicle, and he appeared to be having a seizure, the complaint said.

Amanda Carroll

The deputy said he approached the scene and found the man barely responsive, so the deputy administered NARCAN, which proved to be effective. The deputy said he then spoke with a woman, identified as Amanda Carroll, 34, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, who “had a slurred speech, heavy eyelids, dry mouth and swayed while balancing and speaking.”

The deputy said he had Carroll complete a field sobriety test, and that she showed signs of impairment, including being unable to complete the eye portion of the test because she complained her eyes were having trouble staying open.

Carroll then “admitted to driving the vehicle and advised that she had just snorted an undisclosed amount of fentanyl just prior to operating,” the complaint said. The deputy said there was also video evidence of the vehicle drifting back and forth in its lane of travel.

A child was in the back seat, according to the complaint.

Carroll has been charged with DUI with child endangerment. She is being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 surety/cash bond.