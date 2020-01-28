Detroit man gets 6 year federal sentence for Mon County drug sales

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Detroit man was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for money laundering and drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced Raymond Edison, 32 of Detroit, to six years behind bars.

Raymond Edison

Edison, pleaded guilty to one count of “Money Laundering Conspiracy” last week, Powell said. He admitted to working with others to move money made from the distribution of heroin from one person to another to aid in the illegal operation from the Spring of 2017 to May 2018 in Monongalia County and elsewhere, according to Powell.

In a separate, but connected case, Edison pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Oxycodone within 1,000 feet of Protected Location” in March 2019. Edison admitted to selling oxycodone near Suncrest Middle School in Monongalia County in October 2017, Powell said. Edison was indicted, along with 16 others from Michigan and West Virginia, in September 2018.

The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations investigated the money laundering case, while the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, investigated the drug distribution case.

Edison is being held in the Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.