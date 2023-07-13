MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey attended a meeting in Morgantown on Thursday to elect the Region Four Director for the West Virginia First Foundation, a project that looks to attack West Virginia’s drug epidemic.

“Today we have a wonderful process where people from this region of the state are all coming together to name a board member for the West Virginia First Foundation, which is really the crown jewel of the efforts to attack the drug epidemic, where the settlement money goes in. Right now, the settlement money goes in part to the counties and to the cities, and about 72 and a half percent go to this new foundation and they’ll be representors from across the state in charge of it,” said West Virginia Attorney General, Patrick Morrisey.

There were six nominees from region four vying for the position, the nominees included Mike Keller, Dr. Robert Snuffer, Joseph Adams, Jon Dower, Jonathan Board, and Lou Ortenzio. Each Nominee had the chance to speak in Infront of the room on why they felt they would be a good addition to the West Virginia First Foundation.

Jonathan Board was voted into the new position and expressed his thoughts on the position.

“The Life Cycle, right? We have a beginning, middle, and end and that can be different for everyone. You know, we have, we have grandparents who are taking care of children right now because the parents can’t because they’re going through these challenges. The question is what happens to the next generation? We are teetering on complete catastrophe, that’s why this is a beautiful thing where we can step in and say we’re going to steam the time, were going to fill the gap, and were going to find solutions,” said Board.