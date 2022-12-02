CHARLESTON, W.Va. – As part of a partnership between Diversified Energy Company and West Virginia University, Diversity agreed to donate six turkeys for every touchdown the WVU Football Team scored this season, and then they doubled it.

Diversified Energy Company employees load up turkeys onto a Mountaineer Food Bank truck at the Clarksburg Walmart.

Although they only owed 264 turkeys, after the Mountaineers scored 44 touchdowns in the season, Diversified ended up doubling the number to 500. The donations themselves are part of the Touchdowns for Turkeys campaign.

“Over 13,000 veterans struggle with food insecurity in West Virginia,” said Chad Morrison, CEO of Mountaineer Food Bank. “Support from programs like Touchdown for Turkeys make an incredible difference, especially during the holiday season.”

350 turkeys from the Clarksburg Walmart have already been loaded on Mountaineer Food Bank’s refrigerated truck and will be delivered to the food bank’s Poca distribution center on Dec. 5 to be used for their Veterans Table Program, which gives out food boxes to veterans across West Virginia.