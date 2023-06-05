WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Westover Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying several individuals.

A Monday Facebook post from the Westover Police provided the following images of one individual:

(Courtesy of Westover Police)



The Westover Police made a similar post earlier in the day, saying that it is also looking for the identities of the individuals in the following images:

Those who have any information related to the individuals in the provided photos are asked to contact the Westover Police by calling 304-296-6576 or through Facebook Messenger.