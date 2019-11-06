DOE / NTEL held a small business day for veterans

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Department of Energy was at the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL) in Morgantown to celebrate Small Business Week by bringing in experts to give advice to veterans on the “how to’s” to starting their own business.

Veterans were given the opportunity to take notes and network with business owners at the end of the day on possible job opportunities.

Along with information about creating their own startups and potential job opportunities, other vets who have successfully started their own businesses came to speak to the group as well and talk about their journey to owning a successful business.