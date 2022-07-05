MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — For one day only, dog owners will be able to bring their furry friends to the Marilla Pool in Morgantown.

Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia is hosting the annual Canine Pool Party on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to swimming, there will also be concessions, games and raffles. T-shirts, dog biscuits and nail trimming will also be available.

For the safety of all attendants, the event has listed the following rules:

Dogs must be leashed

Leashes must be held by an adult

Prolonged collars and flex leads are prohibited

Pets must be up to date on vaccinations

Liability waivers must be signed for dogs to attend the event. They can be picked up from the Animal Friends’ Thrift Shoppe in the Mountaineer Mall in Morgantown, from the shelter at 252 Brewer Rd. or will be available at the Marilla Pool event.

The Animal Friends of North Central West Virginia is a no-kill shelter that operates adoption and foster programs for dogs and cats. For more information, visit the shelter’s website.