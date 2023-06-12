MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — This week, an American Kennel Club dog show is coming to Morgantown to feature 2,400 dogs and breeders from two kennel clubs over four days according to a release.

Breeders from the Western Pennsylvania Kennel Association, Inc. will compete on June 15 and 16 .

. The Greater Clarksburg West Virginia Kennel Club will compete on June 17 and 18.

The Liberty Classic dog show is being held at the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center at Mylan Park and is free for the public to attend, but parking will cost you $5 for the event. The event will begin at 8 a.m. each day and run until around 5 p.m.

The show will have competitions in obedience, rally and conformation. Rally judges how well dogs and their trainers can run through a course with specific directions, and conformation judges how well a dog “conforms,” or matches, the characteristics of their breed.

A representative of the dog show told 12 News that around 2,400 dogs will be present at the show, with over 150 different breeds represented.