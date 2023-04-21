MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One event in Monongalia County on Saturday that looks to benefit our furry friends could use your help.

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Roman’s Acupuncture and Wellness, located at 1762 Blue Horizon Drive in Morgantown, is hosting a Doggy Day Donation and Raffle event to aid the Monongalia County Canine Adoption Center.

Donations that are needed at the shelter include:

Dog and cat beds

Blankets

Long-lasting enrichment and stuffed dog toys

Laundry and Dawn dish soap

Washable six-foot leashes

Paper towels and regular towels

Coffee pods and tea bags for the wardens.

Those that donate could receive discounted services at Roman’s Acupuncture and Wellness. Every donation will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win free prizes.