MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One event in Monongalia County on Saturday that looks to benefit our furry friends could use your help.
From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Roman’s Acupuncture and Wellness, located at 1762 Blue Horizon Drive in Morgantown, is hosting a Doggy Day Donation and Raffle event to aid the Monongalia County Canine Adoption Center.
Donations that are needed at the shelter include:
- Dog and cat beds
- Blankets
- Long-lasting enrichment and stuffed dog toys
- Laundry and Dawn dish soap
- Washable six-foot leashes
- Paper towels and regular towels
- Coffee pods and tea bags for the wardens.
Those that donate could receive discounted services at Roman’s Acupuncture and Wellness. Every donation will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win free prizes.