MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One event in Monongalia County on Saturday that looks to benefit our furry friends could use your help.

From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Roman’s Acupuncture and Wellness, located at 1762 Blue Horizon Drive in Morgantown, is hosting a Doggy Day Donation and Raffle event to aid the Monongalia County Canine Adoption Center.

Donations that are needed at the shelter include:

  • Dog and cat beds
  • Blankets
  • Long-lasting enrichment and stuffed dog toys
  • Laundry and Dawn dish soap
  • Washable six-foot leashes
  • Paper towels and regular towels
  • Coffee pods and tea bags for the wardens.

Those that donate could receive discounted services at Roman’s Acupuncture and Wellness. Every donation will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win free prizes.