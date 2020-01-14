DOH announces ditching project in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Division of Highways announced that they will be undergoing a two-week ditching effort in Monongalia County.

According to a press release, there will be traffic delays as they work on County Route 75, Tyrone Rd. from the junction of WV 7, Earl L. Core Road to the Junction of WV 857, Cheat Road. The project is slated to last until January 28, if the weather cooperates. They noted that the timeline could be altered if the weather is unfavorable.

The work will be done during the day time only from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Drivers are advised to plan ahead because the one-lane, two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers and cause delays.