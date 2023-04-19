MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) District Four officials met with the Monongalia County Commission and other elected officials on Wednesday to discuss different road projects, concerns and updates.

While WVDOH officials have said they are understaffed and having trouble recruiting workers. They also said that the requests they receive from Monongalia County are at the highest in the state.

“We have a high number of requests,” District Four Manager Mike Daley said. “We have close to 10,000 citizen requests last year in Monongalia County and that leads the state.”

“They’re short on numbers, short on equipment and hopefully we can get the core maintenance done and some of these roads completed and move forward,” Monongalia County Commission President Tom Bloom said.

Despite that, Daley and the WVDOH are hoping to provide people with answers on different projects and concerns by citizens.

“I expect for everyone to have an answer,” Daley said. “Everyone deserves to have an answer of every request.”

More than 10 roads that have either already started development or construction have been discussed and consisted of most of the focus during the meeting.

Some major project updates according to the DOH officials:

Mileground Road – Crews need to finish grading coming down Easton Hill Road. After all the drainage is in place, they will be paving. The DOH anticipates being done in July or August of 2023, but the schedule they have shows them working up until the fall.

Crews need to finish grading coming down Easton Hill Road. After all the drainage is in place, they will be paving. The DOH anticipates being done in July or August of 2023, but the schedule they have shows them working up until the fall. Greenbag Road – Two roundabouts have been discussed to be implemented on the road to have trucks bypass the downtown area. DOH officials said that the project is not being developed in the district and that it is still in the environmental clearance stage. Officials haven’t heard a lot about the project recently.

Two roundabouts have been discussed to be implemented on the road to have trucks bypass the downtown area. DOH officials said that the project is not being developed in the district and that it is still in the environmental clearance stage. Officials haven’t heard a lot about the project recently. Brockway Avenue – The paving project is starting there in the fiscal year of 2024.

The paving project is starting there in the fiscal year of 2024. Beechhurst Avenue – Crews will be placing the walls up alongside Campus Drive for most of this year. The DOH is unsure about that completion date. A meeting will be held Thursday about a steam tunnel causing a conflict with the project. Plans are to make the road wider, which Governor Jim Justice hopes will improve traffic flow and relieve congestion.

Crews will be placing the walls up alongside Campus Drive for most of this year. The DOH is unsure about that completion date. A meeting will be held Thursday about a steam tunnel causing a conflict with the project. Plans are to make the road wider, which Governor Jim Justice hopes will improve traffic flow and relieve congestion. Collins Ferry Road Intersection – The contract was canceled due to right-away issues. A group contested the right-away limits. The DOH had to drop the contract until the right away is cleared. The project isn’t canceled but the previous contract in place is canceled.

– The contract was canceled due to right-away issues. A group contested the right-away limits. The DOH had to drop the contract until the right away is cleared. The project isn’t canceled but the previous contract in place is canceled. Mayfield Road – Crews looked at it on Tuesday. They don’t see a widening project happening there unless there it is a special project or design. The DOH would like to level it more and patch the potholes during a “pothole blitz,” but they don’t plan to do more work to the road.

Officials with the WVDOH said that they are currently working on their budget and that the meeting between them and the commission will help them figure out what areas they want to allocate funds towards.

“We’re trying hard to get this worked out for everybody,” Daley said.

In May, the WVDOH District Four officials plan to have an open house event to further inform the public about different projects. Bloom hopes that these types of meetings between the two parties can occur twice a year.

“I really appreciate District Four for coming with all of the people and I think the public did see that we are trying to work together and that we’re trying to solve problems together as a partnership and that’s the key,” Bloom said.