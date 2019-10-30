Dominion Energy awards thousands in grant money to local organizations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In just three stops, in one area, Dominion Energy gave away $44,000.

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation awarded grants to three Morgantown area nonprofits that work on short term projects with a focus on environmental sustainability.

The first stop was to The West Virginia Public Land Trust, Inc. that received $15,000, then it was off to hand a $12,000 check to the West Virginia Botanic Garden and finally to Friends of Deckers Creek to give them $17,000.

The executive director of Friends of Deckers Creek Brian Hurley said the donation was very generous and that it would benefit their work that focuses on waterways and fish populations.

Hurley receives a grant check at Deckers Creek.

“This will be a huge boost to our Citizen Science Program,” Hurley said. “We do have a lot of data but it’s mostly water quality, this way we can kind of help with the fish sampling and gather fish data and that really boosts us, gives us more data for the watershed so we know what we can do to improve the watershed and continue the good work that we are doing.”

Hurley said the Citizen Scientist Program uses crowdsourced data because as a small nonprofit they are limited in what they can do with their hours and manpower. However, he said with the help of the community helping by taking pictures of the fish and lots more they can, in turn, take that data and build a database.

Chairman of the foundation Christine Mitchell said the donations are a multi-step process, working like a one-two-punch because when all three complete their projects they can then educate children and adults about how to keep the environment safe for a long time.

Phillip Smith, executive director of the West Virginia Botanic Garden has always been their goal since the garden opened in 2000.

Smith receives $12,000 check on land to be developed

“We try to model sustainable practices here at the West Virginia Botanic Garden we have a lot of educational programming around our sustainability,” Smith said.” We’re going to use this funding for a composting facility so that we can teach people about composting and we want to do composting for all of our uses here for the gardens.”

Like Smith, Jessica Spatafore, the director of development and communications for The West Virginia Land Trust, Inc. is focused on creating sustainable outdoor spaces that the public can enjoy.

Spatafore and other members of Land Trust receive grant money.

The land trust manages the 320-acre Tom’s Run Preserve that is south of Morgantown. The preserve is where their $15,000 grant money will be allocated.

“This is huge for our whole community because we’ve got two miles of trail already built so this is going to open it up to the community to be able to go out there and enjoy hiking and walking their dog and outdoor recreation around town,” Spatafore said.

She said the grand opening for the preserve will be in the spring of 2020 and that she invited all members of the public to attend.

By the year’s end, seven West Virginia organizations will have been awarded grants totaling $75,000. In total, the foundation has awarded $1.6 million in grants to over 135 organizations across 10 states that focus on improving natural spaces or teaching about the environment.