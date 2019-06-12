Dominion Energy employees volunteer at Ronald McDonald House

MORGANTOWN W.Va – Nearly 35 employees from Dominion Energy volunteered at the Ronald McDonald house Tuesday in Morgantown.

They completed tasks such as painting signs, removing unstable playground areas, painting picnic tables, and removing a lot of weeds from the area.

The goal was to help create an area that was welcoming and easy to maintain for the volunteers at the house.

“It is absolutely amazing. Dominion has been a great partner for sometime now, and today, they have really come out in all force just to make such a significant difference for the families that we serve. The outside of the house is going to be absolutely gorgeous,” said Eleanor Reigel, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Pittsburgh and Morgantown.

A contractor of Dominion, Anderson Excavating, supported the day by donating river rock for the completion of the project.