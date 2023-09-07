MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Police Department will be redirecting traffic patterns for Saturday’s football home opener against Duquesne.

According to a release from the department, starting around 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, both lanes of Beechurst Avenue will be used for outgoing traffic. And at the intersection of University Avenue and Beechurst, northbound University Avenue traffic will be routed onto Fayette Street.

Sept. 9 Morgantown traffic change (Courtesy: Morgantown Police Department)

“Officers will be stationed appropriately to help motorists navigate through the detour,” the release said.

Normally, several road routes in the city are changed on football game days to minimize congestion after the game.

WVU has not played Duquesne since 1935, but historically has more wins in the matchup. Saturday’s game starts at 6 p.m. and will be available to watch on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and streamed on ESPN+.