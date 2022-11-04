MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Morgantown road that is already affected by construction will see even more delays one day next week.

Drivers on Milesground Road, US 119, should expect delays on Monday, Nov. 7 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the area near Morgantown Powersports and Sheetz which is right next to the airport.

This is a heavily traveled road during commute times, and motorists should “avoid the area if at all possible,” according to the West Virginia Division of Highways release.

The about-two-mile section of Mileground Road between the roundabout connection to WV 704 and Cheat Road is currently under a major construction project, but this particular delay is to install a pipe across the road.

An alternate route is WV 705, Stewartstown Rd and Point Marion Rd.