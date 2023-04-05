PURSGLOVE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint planned in Monongalia County next month.

The checkpoint will be held on Friday, May 26 from 6 p.m. to midnight on West Virginia Route 7 in Pursglove, next to the old Pursglove Post Office.

The State Police did not provide an alternate route for the checkpoint.

State Police said the purpose of the checkpoint is to detect and deter impaired driving in an effort to keep West Virginia’s roads safe, not to inconvenience drivers.