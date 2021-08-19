DUI checkpoint set for Friday in Monongalia County

PURSGLOVE, W.Va. — A sobriety checkpoint is scheduled to take place on Friday.

The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 20 from 6 p.m. to midnight. The checkpoint will take place on WV Route 7 in Pursglove, adjacent to the old Pursglove Post Office.

The sobriety checkpoint will be conducted in an effort to detect and deter impaired drivers, according to a press release. The WVSP noted that this checkpoint is not intended to inconvenience the motoring public but to make the highways safer for those traveling in the state.

If anyone would like further information, they are asked to contact the West Virginia State Police Morgantown Detachment.