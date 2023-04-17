BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clay Battelle Middle and High School students took part in the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration’s DUI simulator on April 17.

The students took turns driving as their blood alcohol content (BAC) went up, making it harder to drive the simulated car. This caused every student to eventually wreck, in which most did so before getting to 0.08.

Dan Pickens, the program coordinator for the DUI simulator, mentioned that prom and graduation are coming up, so it is a good time for a lesson on drinking and driving. By using the simulator, the students are learning hands-on what it is like to not be able to control the car.

When asked by a 12 News reporter why it is important to keep this message going for students in the state, Pickens said, “it may be the same message that they’ve heard before, but it’s a different angle. It’s a different way of presenting something that they may have heard before but this does tend to get their attention a little more because their a little less guarded, ’cause it is something that they’re enjoying doing and they’re, in theory, more likely to listen and soak in the information.”

The program began in fall of 2010 and has traveled to every high school in the state and even several colleges and universities. Pickens started working with the program in 2013, and has educated almost 70,000 students. He hopes to reach that goal by the end of this school semester.

The DUI simulator will be making its way to Parkersburg by the end of the April 17 week. If you are interested in the simulator visiting any events or schools, you can find more information at this link.